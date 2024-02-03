Here is my horrible un-Progressive thought of the day for those who continue to champion the Palestinian Arab cause, and those who accuse Israel of being cruel to poor suffering Palestinians:

-If they are suffering, it is because they chose the wrong leaders and the wrong direction.

-If they are suffering, it is becausee not one said or did anything to protest while they helped these leaders prepare for the invasion of Israel.

And all that is born out of their medieval attitude to Jews, their primitive envy of Jews who advance as individuals and as a society while they remain rooted in poverty and envy.

Poverty of thought. Poverty of positive personal advancement in education and individual skills.

Poverty of morality and humanity.

Instead, they constantly lapse into envy, resentment and violence, taking out their feeble condition on the Jew, not themselves, not their life forming bad decisions, not their poor choice of leadership.

This has been the fate of the Jew for centuries. Suffering the rage of their raging, impotent, neighbors.

Why should this age be any different?

The cry "Palestine will be free" demands of them to question why they refuse to turn the areas they govern into the prosperous paradise it could have been with the multi billion dollars that's been pumped into their miserable societies for decades?

Gaza is a perfect example of the point I am making.

A potential paradise. Now a deadly hell.

All you Palestinian Gazans could have been living prosperous middle class lives today. (IDF soldiers in Khan Yunis and Gaza City were surprised to reveal that many of the homes there are spacious and well furnished, that even in "refugee" camps, the homes are presentable. They were built by using donated funds - and instead of developing industry, farming and exports with the rest so as to become an independently successful country, they invested in terror tunnels.)

Gaza could have been an agricultural and tourism paradise. But you screwed up big time with your hatred of us and envy of what we are achieving with our constructive advanced lives.

My anger comes not only from 7 October and what these Paestinians did to us, but from the news I received that the parents of 19 year-old, Adir Tahar, who just buried their son for a second time.

The first time, his body was returned from Gaza by our IDF who found it, but without his head.

Then, weeks later, another unit of our army found Adir's head in a freezer in an ice cream parlor in Gaza where the Palestinian Arab owner had been trying to sell it for $10,000.

That's Palestinian enterprise for you, 2024 style.

That personifies the difference between Israeli and Arab Palestinian societies in 2024.

The grieving Israeli family just completed the second burial of their beloved Adir.

Free Palestine? From the River to the Sea? There is a moat a mile wide between our two societies.

Sympathy for Palestinians?

Gimme a break!

Barry Shaw is Senior Associate for Strategic Affairs, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies, Jerusalem