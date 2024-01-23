Houthi leader Mohamed Ali al-Houthi on Monday night said the US and British strikes on the rebels would only make the Yemeni people stronger, CNN reported.

In a statement posted on al-Houthi's account on X, he said that "the American and British must understand that we are in a time of response and that our people do not know how to surrender."

"Your strikes will only make the Yemeni people stronger and more determined to confront you, as you are the aggressors against our country," said al-Houthi, who is the head of the group’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee.

Yemenis "are fighting to prevent the genocide and siege of the people of Gaza," he said, while accusing the US of protecting Israel, which he described as a "terrorist criminal" country.

His statement came after the US and Britain conducted strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said eight targets were struck and the strikes were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Monday’s attack marks the second time this month that the two countries conducted joint strikes against the Houthis. Earlier this month, with support from other countries, the two nations targeted just under 30 locations with 150 different weapons.

In total, the US has conducted eight rounds of strikes, including Monday's, against Houthi targets to retaliate for the group's continued attacks on commercial shipping.

Two days before the US and British strikes, the two armies shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis towards the Red Sea, in what was one of the biggest attacks by the group to date.

Last Sunday, US fighter aircraft downed an anti-ship cruise missile fired at a US Navy destroyer from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, CENTCOM said.

Three days later, the US conducted a fourth round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The strikes came after the US army said that the Houthi rebels attacked a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden.