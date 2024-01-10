The US Navy shot down 24 Houthi missiles and drones launched from Yemen, two US defense officials told CNN on Tuesday.

The actions were in response to one of the largest Houthi attacks to take place in the Red Sea in recent months.

According to initial assessments, there were no ships damaged in the attacks and no injuries as a result of the drone and missile launch, the officials said.

“We can confirm a Houthi attack occurred today near the southern Red Sea. We’ll provide additional details when they’re available," a third defense official told CNN.

It was not immediately clear whether the missiles and drones were launched simultaneously.

Three destroyers took part in the shootdown of the barrage, one of the officials said.

The comments from the US officials came after both the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization and British maritime security firm Ambrey received reports of incidents in the Red Sea near Yemen.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni military source told Al Jazeera that the Houthi group Ansarullah targeted a vessel in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Yahya Sare'e, the military spokesman for the Houthi terrorist organization, claimed last week that the group attacked a ship that refused the Houthis' orders to stop and was on its way to Israel.

Days earlier, it was revealed that US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the container ship Maersk Hangzhou issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats.

22 nations recently agreed to participate in a US-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

Last week, a group of 13 countries, led by the United States, warned the Houthi rebels of unspecified consequences unless they halt their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.