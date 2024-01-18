The US conducted a fourth round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Wednesday night after the Houthis continued targeting commercial vessels, a US official told CBS News.

The strikes targeted several sites that were prepared to launch attacks, the official said.

The strikes came after the US army said on Wednesday that the Houthi rebels attacked a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden.

“At approximately 8:30 pm (Sanaa time) Jan. 17, an assessed one-way attack UAS was launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen and struck M/V Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. M/V Genco Picardy is a Marshall Islands flagged, U.S. owned and operated bulk carrier ship,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

“There were no injuries and some damage reported. M/V Genco Picardy is seaworthy and continuing underway,” it added.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, said the rebels had targeted the Genco Picardy.

The Houthis “confirm that a response to the American and British attacks is inevitably coming, and that any new attack will not remain without response and punishment,” Saree said in a prerecorded video address, according to The Associated Press.

The Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

US and British strikes targeted the Houthis last Thursday and Friday, after the Biden administration and its allies warned the Iran-backed group it would bear the consequences of its attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Two days before the US and British strikes, the two armies shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis towards the Red Sea, in what was one of the biggest attacks by the group to date.

On Sunday night, US fighter aircraft downed an anti-ship cruise missile fired at a US Navy destroyer from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, CENTCOM said.

On Monday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack carried out on an American vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

Hours before Wednesday’s attack, the White House officially redesignated the Houthi rebel group as a terrorist organization, three years after removing the Houthis from the US list of designated terrorist organizations.