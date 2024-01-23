The US and Britain conducted strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, two US defense officials told CBS News.

The US and UK struck fewer than 10 sites, according to CNN. The US deployed fighter aircraft from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier as part of the strikes.

A Houthi military official told Al Jazeera that the US and UK attacks on Monday were "the most violent in Sanaa since the start of the attacks in Yemen".

Monday’s attack marks the second time this month that the two countries conducted joint strikes against the Houthis. Earlier this month, with support from other countries, the two nations targeted just under 30 locations with 150 different weapons.

In total, the US has conducted eight rounds of strikes, including Monday's, against Houthi targets to retaliate for the group's continued attacks on commercial shipping, noted CBS News.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched over 30 attacks in commercial shipping lanes since November.

Two US officials told CNN on Monday that the United States has named the ongoing operation to target Houthi assets in Yemen “Operation Poseidon Archer”.

The named operation suggests a more organized, formal and potentially long-term approach to the operations in Yemen, where the US has been hitting Houthi infrastructure as the Iran-backed rebel group has vowed to keep targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The first wave of US and British strikes marked the beginning of Operation Poseidon Archer, one official said.

The officials emphasized that Operation Poseidon Archer is separate from Operation Prosperity Guardian, which is a defensive coalition of nations who have committed naval assets and personnel to bolstering security in the Red Sea.

Two days before the US and British strikes, the two armies shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis towards the Red Sea, in what was one of the biggest attacks by the group to date.

Last Sunday, US fighter aircraft downed an anti-ship cruise missile fired at a US Navy destroyer from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, CENTCOM said.

Three days later, the US conducted a fourth round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The strikes came after the US army said that the Houthi rebels attacked a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden.