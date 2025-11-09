Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed Saturday they had uncovered a “joint espionage network” allegedly operated by the CIA, Mossad, Saudi intelligence, and IDF Military Intelligence, Ynet reported. The group said it arrested members of the network, accusing them of operating inside Yemen under Saudi command.

According to a statement released by the Houthi-run Interior Ministry, the network’s “operations room” was based in Saudi Arabia and directed smaller cells across Yemeni territory. The Houthis alleged that the Saudi-based command center supplied the cells with advanced surveillance and monitoring equipment, and claimed Israeli and Israeli military intelligence officers were directly involved in managing the network.

The statement further claimed that operatives were trained by American, Israeli, and Saudi officers on Saudi soil, and tasked with collecting intelligence on Yemeni military and security facilities, including weapons production sites, ballistic missile launchers, and drone bases. The Houthis said the network also monitored civilian and military leaders, their headquarters, and field movements.

The Interior Ministry called on Yemeni citizens to “remain vigilant against enemy movements aimed at undermining internal security and stability and weakening the military front supporting Gaza.”

The group released videos showing several detainees, described as members of the spy ring, appearing to confess to their activities. The individuals seemed to be reading prewritten statements, claiming they had received “international and local training courses,” traveled frequently, and gathered intelligence through humanitarian organizations and aid operations. The Houthis alleged they used advanced technologies and encrypted applications to transmit information.

The Houthis have previously detained UN employees and humanitarian workers, accusing them of espionage and collaboration with Israel - allegations that remain unproven. The group has repeatedly claimed to have captured “Israeli spy networks” in Yemen, though no independent evidence has ever corroborated those claims.

The Iranian-backed Houthis began launching missiles and drones at Israel soon after the start of the war in Gaza in October of 2023, claiming their actions were in support of the Gazan people.