The US Navy confirmed on Monday that aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, deployed to the eastern Mediterranean after the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas in October, will return to the United States "in the coming days," AFP reported.

Sent to "contribute to our regional deterrence and defense posture," the carrier will "redeploy to its home port as scheduled to prepare for future deployments," the Navy said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense continually evaluates force posture globally and will retain extensive capability both in the Mediterranean and across the Middle East," the statement added.

The Navy said it was "collaborating with Allies and partners to bolster maritime security in the region."

On Sunday, ABC Newsreported that the USS Ford would leave the Mediterranean Sea, but a Defense Department spokesman would not confirm that.

After Hamas' bloody attack on Israel on October 7, Washington provided military support to Israel and reinforced its forces in the region, including the USS Gerald R. Ford and other warships.

Days after sending the USS Ford to the region, the Pentagon also ordered the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to the region. The carrier was ordered to the Persian Gulf region to deter Iran from broadening the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Eisenhower remains deployed to the Middle East and is currently in the Gulf of Aden east of Yemen, where tensions have risen in recent weeks as Houthi rebels have used drones and ballistic missiles to attack commercial shipping in the Red Sea region, according to ABC News.