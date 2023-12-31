US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday night that the USS Gravely missile destroyer shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles while responding to a Houthi attack on a merchant vessel.

“Today at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), the container ship Maersk Hangzhou reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea. The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship requested assistance, and the USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Laboon (DDG 58) have responded to the ship. The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there are no reported injuries,” the statement said.

“While responding, the USS Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships,” it added.

CENTCOM noted that Saturday’s incident is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the Israel-Hamas was on October 7.

Recently, the Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM announced that US fighter jets, a navy destroyer and other assets shot down 12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea.

There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries, said CENTCOM.

Two days later, the United States shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by Houthis.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week officially announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime task force set up by the US and allies to respond to the Houthi provocations.

Later, the Pentagon said a total of more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the new US-led coalition.

Maersk had previously announced it would be pausing all container shipments through the Red Sea due to the Houthi attacks, but reversed its decision after the formation of the US-led coalition.