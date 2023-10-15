The Pentagon has ordered a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to deter Iran or Hezbollah from joining the Israel-Hamas conflict, US officials told ABC News on Saturday.

According to the officials, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group will be ordered to the eastern Mediterranean to join the USS Gerald R Ford carrier strike group that arrived there earlier this week and is in international waters off of Israel.

A Pentagon spokesperson did not immediately have a comment on the development.

Senior US officials have said publicly this week that the presence of the USS Ford carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean and the addition of more US Air Force fighter jets to the region was intended to show the US commitment to Israel and to serve as a deterrent to Iran and Hezbollah not to get involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Having the Eisenhower joining the Ford will increase the show of force enhancing that message of deterrence, noted ABC News.

A third US official told ABC News that the Pentagon is also considering the deployment of the USS Bataan amphibious assault ship closer to Israel to provide additional support if needed.

Later on Saturday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made it official.

“I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean. As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel, the Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs,” Austin said in a statement.

“The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week. The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Air Force announced deployment to the region of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft.”

The increases to US force posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” said Austin.

In addition to the USS Ford, a plane carrying advanced ammunition landed at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel on Tuesday night.

"The ammunition is intended to allow significant strikes and preparation for additional scenarios," the IDF said. "We are grateful for the American backing and assistance to the IDF in particular, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between the armies is stronger than ever, and is a central part to ensuring regional security and stability."

The USS Ford arrived in Israel hours after US President Joe Biden delivered an address to the American people and the world focusing on the Hamas terrorist attack on Simchat Torah.

He noted that the US has a special interest in the war against Hamas for the sake of its own citizens. "We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas. I'm directing my team to share intelligence and deploy additional experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise their Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts. Because as President, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world."

The report about the USS Eisenhower was published after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night spoke with US President Joe Biden for the fifth time since Hamas attacked Israel.

The Prime Minister thanked Biden for the US' deep and unconditional support for the State of Israel and its right to defend itself. He also thanked the American President for the visits to Israel of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The two leaders spoke about the situation on the ground, in southern Israel and in general. Netanyahu thanked Biden for the extensive and swift US security and intelligence assistance.

Netanyahu also spoke with Biden about his visit to Kibbutz Be'eri and Kfar Aza, two of the hardest-hit communities in Hamas' massacre of Israeli civilians.

He also emphasized the unity and determination to meet the goals set for the war with Hamas.

At the conclusion of the conversation, the two leaders agreed to remain in continuous contact.