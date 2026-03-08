US President Donald Trump's administration has bypassed Congress by invoking emergency authority to expedite the sale of more than 20,000 bombs to Israel valued at approximately $650 million, Reuters reported, citing two US officials familiar with the transaction.

In a statement issued late Friday, the US State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that an emergency existed requiring the immediate approval of the sale and waived the congressional review process normally required for such transactions.

The weapons package includes 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies that Israel had requested, according to Reuters.

The decision comes a week after the United States and Israel began their joint air campaign against Iran.

“This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States," the State Department said in its statement, adding that the principal contractor will be Repkon USA, located in Texas.

A State Department official provided additional details on Saturday, saying the package also includes BLU-111 500-pound general purpose bombs, which constitute an amendment to a previous sale.

The official added that Israel will also purchase an additional $298 million worth of critical munitions through direct commercial sales.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks criticized the decision to bypass congressional review, saying the move reflected a lack of preparation.

“The Trump administration has repeatedly insisted it was fully prepared for this war. Rushing to invoke emergency authority to circumvent Congress tells a different story. This is an emergency of the Trump administration's own creation," Meeks said in a statement quoted by Reuters.