John Vause, a CNN presenter, burst into tears when reading the plea sent to US President Joe Biden by Liora Argamani, mother of hostage Noa Argamani, who was kidnapped to Gaza.

Liora Argamani wrote in her letter to President Biden: "I am terminally ill with Stage 4 brain cancer. All that’s running through my mind before I part ways with my family forever is the chance to hug my daughter, my only child, one last time."

Vause, who as mentioned read the letter, began to choke on his tears and apologized to the viewers.

Argamani’s mother also wrote in her letter to President Biden: "It’s Christmas now, and I would like to request from you, Mr. President, as a present, to see my daughter again before I leave this world."

"My daughter Noa is a contagiously happy and resilient young woman. She loves to dance, she loves music, loves being with her friends and family. She deserves to be back where she belongs, pursuing her dreams, surrounded by love and care. She deserves to see her mother alive one last time."

Noa Argamani’s kidnapping became one of the symbols of Hamas’ attack on Israel. On October 7, a video was published of Argamani, 26, and her boyfriend Avinatan Or being kidnapped from the Nova music festival. In the video, Noa could be seen screaming in terror and reaching for Avinatan as she was driven away on the back of a motorcycle.

Liora Argamani previously published a heart wrenching video in which she begs to see her daughter one last time due to her terminal illness.

