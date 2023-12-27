Liora Argamani, the terminally ill mother of Noa Argamani who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7, wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden on Sunday pleading for his help to secure the release of her daughter, CNN reported.

In the letter, Liora Argamani said that, before she dies of brain cancer, she wants to see Noa who was abducted at the Nova music festival.

“I am terminally ill with Stage 4 brain cancer. All that’s running through my mind before I part ways with my family forever is the chance to hug my daughter, my only child, one last time,” Argamani wrote, adding that she was “devastated” by her daughter’s situation.

Argamani wrote that Biden has been “instrumental” in bringing some of the Israeli hostages home to their families.

“It’s Christmas now, and I would like to request from you, Mr. President, as a present, to see my daughter again before I leave this world,” Argamani said, noting that she is aware “how important family is” for Biden personally, and what an “incredible bond” he has with his children.

“My daughter Noa is a contagiously happy and resilient young woman. She loves to dance, loves music, loves being with her friends and family. She deserves to be back where she belongs, pursuing her dreams, surrounded by love and care. She deserves to see her mother alive one last time,” Argamani wrote in the letter.

Noa Argamani’s kidnapping became one of the symbols of Hamas’ attack on Israel. On October 7, a video was published of Argamani, 26, and her boyfriend Avinatan Or being kidnapped from the Nova music festival. In the video, Noa could be seen screaming in terror and reaching for Avinatan as she was driven away on the back of a motorcycle.

Liora Argamani previously published a heart wrenching video in which she begs to see her daughter one last time due to her terminal illness.

"I am Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa, the beautiful girl who was abducted on October 7th by Hamas to Gaza. I am now sick with cancer - brain cancer. I do not know how much time I have left," the mother stated.

She added, "I want to get to see my Noa at home. I call on President Biden and the Red Cross: bring me my Noa as fast as possible so I'll get to see her."

The mother asked to send a message to her daughter in case she would not get to see her: "Noa, I want to tell you, if I don't see you, know that I love you the most. We did everything to get you out quickly. The entire world loves you."