IAF aircraft on Friday struck and destroyed Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon.

In addition, a short while ago, an IAF aircraft struck a terrorist who was operating in Lebanese territory near the area of Zar'it in northern Israel.

Furthermore, IDF soldiers struck two armed terrorists operating near the area of Yaroun in Lebanon this morning.

Earlier this week, a Kan report said that Israel is currently undertaking advanced negotiations to remove Hezbollah from Israel's border.

Along with Israel's desire to move Hezbollah to northern Lebanon, one of the main forces driving the negotiations is the increase in UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon.

Sources involved in the negotiations estimate that the chances for a diplomatic solution remain low.

On Tuesday evening, three rockets were fired from Syrian territory towards the northern Golan Heights. One rocket exploded north of Moshav Alonei Habashan, while the others fell in Syrian territory.

In response, the IDF fired toward the sources of the launches