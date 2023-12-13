IDF aircraft and tanks struck a number of military infrastructures and a military position of the Syrian army in Syrian territory on Tuesday night.

In addition, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that an IAF fighter jet attacked a military infrastructure and IDF forces attacked a position of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory.

On Tuesday evening, three rockets were fired from Syrian territory towards the northern Golan Heights. One rocket exploded north of Moshav Alonei Habashan, while the others fell in Syrian territory.

In response, the IDF fired toward the sources of the launches.

Earlier, a number of anti-tank missiles and mortar shells were fired towards Kibbutz Bar'am. IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire in Lebanon.