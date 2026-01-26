The IDF on Sunday struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in several areas in Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck Hezbollah's weapon storage facilities and military infrastructure.

In addition, the IDF struck a military structure located in a base used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

"Hezbollah's activity from these facilities constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel."