Earlier on Monday, the IDF struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist near Tyre, Lebanon.

Hezbollah's Ali Nour El-Din served as head of an artillery squad in the area of Al-Harash.

Throughout the war, El-Din advanced numerous terror attacks against the state of Israel and IDF troops, and recently operated to rehabilitate the Hezbollah terrorist organizations artillery abilities in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist's activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

On Sunday, the IDF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in several areas in Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck Hezbollah's weapon storage facilities and military infrastructure.

In addition, the IDF struck a military structure located in a base used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.