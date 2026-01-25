The IDF on Sunday evening confirmed the death of terrorist Mohamed al-Hasini, who served as the artillery commander of the Hezbollah terror organization in the village of Arzoun.

Al-Hasini's elimination was carried out in a precise strike in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning.

In addition to his military role in Hezbollah, al-Hasini worked as a teacher at a local school in the village.

The IDF stated that during the fighting, al-Hasini was responsible for planning artillery fire towards Israel and had recently been involved in rehabilitating Hezbollah’s artillery capabilities in southern Lebanon.

In another strike carried out in the Bir A-Sanasel area in southern Lebanon, Juad Basma, another Hezbollah terrorist, was also killed. Basma had been operating at a site used for producing weapons. The IDF clarified that the actions of both terrorists violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

IDF Arabic Spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee commented al-Hasini's death, writing, "Appearances are often a trap... How many a face dons the garb of upbringing and dignity, only to weave ruin and terror in the shadows of the night. Indeed: Marble from the outside, soot from within. And every terrorist has an end."

Adraee added: "This is the story of the terrorist known as Mohamed al-Hasini, who was eliminated earlier today and who served as an artillery official for Hezbollah in the village of Arzoun… Al-Hasini was a teacher by day and a terrorist by night…."

Turning to Arzoun's residents, he asked: "O people of Arzoun, this is how you sent your children to a school that had a terrorist - a criminal par excellence - as one of its pillars."