The terrorist who was eliminated and who kidnapped Naama Levi
The terrorist who was eliminated and who kidnapped Naama LeviIDF spokesperson

The IDF on Sunday evening confirmed the death of terrorist Mohamed al-Hasini, who served as the artillery commander of the Hezbollah terror organization in the village of Arzoun.

Al-Hasini's elimination was carried out in a precise strike in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning.

In addition to his military role in Hezbollah, al-Hasini worked as a teacher at a local school in the village.

The IDF stated that during the fighting, al-Hasini was responsible for planning artillery fire towards Israel and had recently been involved in rehabilitating Hezbollah’s artillery capabilities in southern Lebanon.

In another strike carried out in the Bir A-Sanasel area in southern Lebanon, Juad Basma, another Hezbollah terrorist, was also killed. Basma had been operating at a site used for producing weapons. The IDF clarified that the actions of both terrorists violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

IDF Arabic Spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee commented al-Hasini's death, writing, "Appearances are often a trap... How many a face dons the garb of upbringing and dignity, only to weave ruin and terror in the shadows of the night. Indeed: Marble from the outside, soot from within. And every terrorist has an end."

Adraee added: "This is the story of the terrorist known as Mohamed al-Hasini, who was eliminated earlier today and who served as an artillery official for Hezbollah in the village of Arzoun… Al-Hasini was a teacher by day and a terrorist by night…."

Turning to Arzoun's residents, he asked: "O people of Arzoun, this is how you sent your children to a school that had a terrorist - a criminal par excellence - as one of its pillars."