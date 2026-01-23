חטיבה 401 תרגלה תמרון בגבול לבנון דובר צה"ל

This week, the forces of Battalion 401 completed a brigade-wide exercise on the northern border, the first after two years of maneuvering in the Gaza Strip.

The exercise took place under the command of Division 91, with the goal of strengthening the forces' preparedness for a variety of emergency scenarios, and for the purpose of defending the communities near the Lebanese border, while drawing lessons from the southern campaign.

During the exercise, the forces dealt with enemy-simulating scenarios, multi-front defense, casualty evacuation under fire, and logistical and technological responses in an emergency.

The training was carried out in cooperation with rapid response teams in the field, and included ongoing operational situational assessments to ensure optimal real-time responses.

"The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel, while at the same time continuing to prepare for a variety of scenarios, maintaining readiness, and validating operational plans," an IDF statement read.

credit: דובר צה"ל

