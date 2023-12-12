A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Samantha Woll, President of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found dead outside her home with multiple stab wounds on her body on October 21.

A suspect was previously held in custody in the murder, but was later released.

Detroit police did not say if the suspect currently being held is the same person previously arrested in the case, but an attorney for the person arrested in November told AP on Monday that her client is not the person of interest currently being held by police.

Early in the investigation, police said there was no evidence to suggest her slaying was a hate crime, and authorities reiterated after the first arrest that they still don’t believe it was a bias attack.

Woll had a long career in local politics and worked with several elected officials over the years, according to her LinkedIn page.

She recently served as the political director for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's re-election campaign. Woll also worked as a deputy district director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).