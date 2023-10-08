A number of rockets were fired at Israeli territory from Lebanon this morning (Sunday), in a possible sign that the Hezbollah terrorist organization is joining the war started yesterday by Hamas in Gaza.

Residents of the north reported hearing explosions from the rockets in the Mount Dov area.

"The IDF has been taking preparational measures for this type of possibility and will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians," the military said.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks.

Hamas launched a massive assault against Israel early Saturday morning, launching thousands of rockets and invading the Jewish State by land, air, and sea. At least 300 Israelis have been murdered and nearly 2,000 injured in the attack, with dozens more kidnapped to Gaza.

The Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations are both financed and armed by Iran, which seeks the complete annihilation of the State of Israel and is supporting the Hamas assault. This shared connection to Iran has led to speculation that Hezbollah could join the fighting to create a second front against Israel.

Hezbollah possesses a greater number of rockets than Hamas as well as more advanced rockets capable of hitting anywhere in the State of Israel with accuracy.