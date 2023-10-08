Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad told the BBC that Iran gave its backing to the massive assault on Israel the terrorist organization carried out yesterday (Saturday).

Hamad stated that the Iranian regime pledged to "stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem."

Many outside observers see Iran's hand behind yesterday's attack, which resulted in the murder of over 300 Israelis, the wounding of nearly 1,600, and the kidnapping of dozens of hostages. The assault, which included the firing of thousands of rockets as well as a simultaneous invasion of Israeli territory by land, air, and sea, was well-planned and coordinated.

Iran provides funding and weapons to Hamas, as well as the Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah terrorist organizations. The leaders of the regime openly declare their intention to annihilate the Jewish State and their opposition to the signing of peace agreements by any country in the Arab and Islamic worlds with Israel.

Last week, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that "the definitive stance of the Islamic Republic is that the governments which prioritize the gamble of normalization with the Zionist regime will incur losses.”

Khamenei predicted that “this cancer [Israel] will certainly, God willing, be eradicated by the hands of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces throughout the region.”