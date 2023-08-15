The Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Tuesday ordered Yehiel Indor, one of two Jewish suspects in the Burqa incident, released to house arrest.

Indor was severely injured by an Arab mob earlier this month, and on Sunday was released from the hospital into police custody.

In the Tuesday hearing on whether to extend his arrest, the police representative said that Indor is suspected of manslaughter, not of murder. Later, it became clear that the pathological report on the Arab who died at the scene did not include autopsy.

Indor's attorney questioned, "Did the dead person get into the Palestinian vehicle alive or dead?" The police representative responded, "I have no indication on this. No doctor examined him at the scene."

On Friday, Indor's arrest was extended by five days. On Monday, the court declined to shorten the extension and allow his release.