North Korea conducted an "important, final phase" test on Sunday for the development of a spy satellite, which it seeks to complete by April 2023, Reuters reported, citing the North’s official news agency, KCNA.

The report was released a day after the South Korean and Japanese militaries reported that North Korea had launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards its east coast.

Pyongyang's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) conducted the test at its Sohae satellite launching station in the northwest to review its capability of satellite imaging, data transmission and ground control systems, according to the KCNA report.

A vehicle carrying a mock satellite, which also included multiple cameras, image transmitters and receivers, a control device and a storage battery, was fired at the "lofted angle" of 500 km.

"We confirmed important technical indicators such as camera operating technology in the space environment, data processing and transmission ability of the communication devices, tracking and control accuracy of the ground control system," a NADA spokesperson said in the KCNA report.

North Korea has upped the volume of its ballistic missile tests in recent months. The country has tested dozens of ballistic weapons in 2022, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said recently his country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force.

He called the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a test of which he had earlier inspected, the "world's strongest strategic weapon" and said it demonstrated North Korea's resolve and ability to eventually build the world's strongest army.

On Friday, the North tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine which experts said would facilitate quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programs.