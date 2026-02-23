North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as the general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party during a rare congress, AFP reported, citing North Korean state media. The decision was made on Sunday, the fourth day of the congress, "in accordance with the unshakable will and unanimous desire of all the delegates," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim's leadership has seen significant developments in North Korea’s war deterrence, with the country’s nuclear forces at the core of its military strategy. The KCNA report emphasized that under Kim's leadership, "the war deterrence of the country with the nuclear forces as its pivot has been radically improved."

The Workers' Party congress is held only once every five years and offers one of the rare public insights into North Korea’s operations, where even mundane details are typically shrouded in secrecy. The congress plays a key role in directing the nation's efforts across various areas, from housing development to military strategy.

In his speech to open the congress on Thursday, Kim addressed the economic challenges facing the country, which remains heavily impacted by international sanctions. He stressed the need to improve living standards and raise the nation's economic performance.

Despite prioritizing nuclear weapons and military might for decades, Kim has increasingly emphasized the need to strengthen the nation's economy, especially since taking power in 2011. At the last party congress in 2021, Kim made an unusually rare admission that mistakes had been made "in almost all areas" of economic development.

This year’s congress is expected to reveal further details about the next phase of North Korea's nuclear weapons program. This congress marks just the ninth time the Workers' Party congress has been convened under the Kim family's rule.

Last month, ahead of the congress, Kim personally oversaw test‑flights of hypersonic missiles, using the launch to stress the need to further strengthen the country’s nuclear war deterrent.

The launch followed a series of recent weapons activities by North Korea, which the previous week conducted a long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill observed by Kim, while also releasing images suggesting progress on the regime’s first nuclear‑powered submarine.

A week earlier, Kim signaled that his country will continue developing missiles over the next five years, adding that “the country's missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent."

Analysts say Pyongyang is seeking to showcase its military advancements ahead of the ruling Workers’ Party congress, the first in five years. Observers are watching closely to see whether Kim will use the gathering to outline a new policy toward the United States or revive long‑stalled diplomatic talks.

Kim has maintained a confrontational stance against the United States and South Korea since the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Trump has expressed interest in meeting Kim, something he did three times during his first presidency from 2017 to 2021. Despite the historic meetings, their diplomacy yielded no tangible results.