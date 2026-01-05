North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw test‑flights of hypersonic missiles, the regime announced Monday, the Associated Press reported, using the launch to stress the need to further strengthen the country’s nuclear war deterrent.

The display comes as Pyongyang escalates weapons demonstrations ahead of a major political conference.

The announcement followed reports from neighboring countries that they had detected multiple ballistic missile launches on Sunday and accused the North of fresh provocations. The tests took place just hours before South Korean President Lee Jae Myung departed for China for a summit with President Xi Jinping, where North Korea is expected to be a central topic.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Sunday’s drill involved a hypersonic weapon system and was designed to test readiness, improve missile troops’ operational firepower, and evaluate the capabilities of the country’s war deterrent.

“Through today´s launching drill, we can confirm that a very important technology task for national defense has been carried out," Kim said, according to KCNA. “We must continuously upgrade the military means, especially offensive weapon systems."

A fully functioning hypersonic weapon would give North Korea the ability to evade US and South Korean missile defense systems. While Pyongyang has conducted several tests in recent years, many foreign experts remain skeptical that the missiles have achieved the required speed and maneuverability.

The launch follows a series of recent weapons activities by North Korea, which last week conducted a long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill observed by Kim, while also releasing images suggesting progress on the regime’s first nuclear‑powered submarine.

Two weeks ago, Kim signaled that his country will continue developing missiles over the next five years, adding that “the country's missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent."

A day earlier, the North Korean leader personally oversaw the test-firing of a long-range surface-to-air missile at a launch site near the country’s east coast.

Analysts say Pyongyang is seeking to showcase its military advancements ahead of the ruling Workers’ Party congress, the first in five years. Observers are watching closely to see whether Kim will use the gathering to outline a new policy toward the United States or revive long‑stalled diplomatic talks.

Kim has maintained a confrontational stance against the United States and South Korea since the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Trump has expressed interest in meeting Kim, something he did three times during his first presidency from 2017 to 2021. Despite the historic meetings, their diplomacy yielded no tangible results.