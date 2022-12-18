North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" on Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid-fuel motor for a new weapons system, AFP reported.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Sunday's launch came days after North Korea tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", with state media describing it as an important test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system".

North Korea has upped the volume of its ballistic missile tests in recent months. The country has tested dozens of ballistic weapons in 2022, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said recently his country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force.

He called the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a test of which he had earlier inspected, the "world's strongest strategic weapon" and said it demonstrated North Korea's resolve and ability to eventually build the world's strongest army.