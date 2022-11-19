North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un on Friday oversaw the launch of a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) together with his daughter, whose existence had never before been confirmed, CNN reported.

Photographs released by North Korea's state media agency, KCNA, show Kim walking hand-in-hand with the girl, who appears to be 12-13 years old.

According to KCNA, the missile the two were viewing was a Hwasong-17, which KCNA claimed launched from the Pyongyang International Airfield and flew 999.2 kilometers (621 miles).

The KCNA report added that the missile test was intended to "clearly demonstrate" North Korea's ability to respond to the "hysteric aggression war drills by the enemies seeking to destroy peace and stability in the Korean peninsula."

"Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats to the DPRK, frequently introducing nuclear strike means, our Party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation," the news agency said.