Israel's Water Authority has announced that beginning in early 2023, home water prices will rise 3.5%, Kan News reported.

According to the Authority, the price rise is due to the increase in Mekorot's capital costs, and due to changes in the cost of electricity in the water market, and the payments for receiving desalinated sea water.

The cost of water in Israel is updated twice a year - in January and in July.

Last week, Kan 11 reported that the cost of electricity will rise 15% in January, due among other things, to the global rise in the cost of electricity, the report said.

The January price hike follows a recent rise of 8.6% in the cost of electricity in recent months