Following an 8.6% rise in the cost of electricity in recent months, Israelis can expect another rise in costs at the beginning of next year, Kan 11 reported Monday evening.

The price rise is due, among other things, to the global rise in the cost of electricity, the report said.

It added that in January, the cost of electricity is expected to rise another 15%.

Sources involved in the discussion said that the price rise may be mitigated somewhat, but that it is expected to remain high, despite the earlier rise in price.

At the same time, discussions will begin regarding an increase to the cost of water, due to the increase in the cost of electricity, Kan 11 added.

Meanwhile, though the Israel Electric Corporation cites an increase in demand and a shortage in supply as the reason for the increased costs to consumers, the Palestinian Authority, which continues to use Israeli electricity, has an outstanding bill reaching into the billions of shekels, which has not yet been paid and which continues to affect Israeli consumers.