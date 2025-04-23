Following the Agriculture Ministry's announcement that prices for price-controlled dairy products will rise 1.41%, dairy giant Tnuva announced that it would raise prices for additional products as well.

The new pricing will take effect on Friday, May 2, 2025.

According to Tnuva, the prices of non-price-controlled dairy products will rise approximately 1.4%, while the price of dairy will rise an outstanding 4.45%. However, Tnuva clarified that the prices of milk substitutes will remain unchanged.

The Agriculture Ministry's supervisory order is based on the periodic updating system, which examines changes in the key production inputs. According to the Ministry, "The changes are affected by the ongoing rise in price indices."

The price hike is caused, among other things, by the 1.3% rise in the price of raw milk, which stems from the expected rise in the price of fodder due to the lack of rainfall. In addition, the wage index has risen 6.5%, and the consumer prices index has risen 3.4%.

Among the products affected are fresh milk sold in bags, fresh milk sold in cartons, "Ha'emek" 28% fat yellow cheese, "Hagilbo'a" 22% fat yellow cheese, 5% fat white cheese, Eshel yogurts, Gil yogurts, 15% fat sour cream, and 38% sweet cream.