Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has extended the period during which basic food supplies may be imported customs-free.

Until now, the extension would only be granted for a period of one year. The new extension will remain valid for a period of two years, and is intended to help reduce the cost of living and bring down food prices.

"The battle against the cost of living is a long battle which requires broad efforts," Smotrich said. "In my position as Finance Minister, I am leading a responsible policy which stabilizes the economy during a year of the longest and most expensive war we have ever known."

Referrin to two of his initiatives to lower food prices, he added, "Canceling import tax, together with the laws dubbed, 'What is good for Europe is good for Israel,' are important steps which I am leading, and their impact will be felt in every home."

Products affected by the order include eggs, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, tomato sauce, raisins, peanuts, peeled almonds, pickled cucumbers, and other common food items.