The Joint Price Committee of the Economy Ministry and the Finance Ministry has published its recommendation to reduce the price of kosher for Passover flour sold to bakeries by 26.16%.

The recommendation is based on an in-depth examination of production costs at "Em Hachita," the only company in Israel that produces kosher for Passover flour under supervision.

The examination revealed a significant drop in production costs, partly due to a drop in the price of wheat and changes in the components used to determine the price. The Committee is thus holding a public hearing to allow the relevant parties to express their opinions before a final decision is made.

Meanwhile, in light of rising food prices and as part of preparations for Passover, the profitability of matzah bakeries is being examined. The price supervisor at the Economy Ministry is exploring the possibility of imposing price controls on matzah prices to prevent excessive charges to the public.

Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat stated, "Alongside the reduction in the price of flour for matzah production, we are examining implementing price controls on matzah. If necessary, we will regulate. The Israeli public should not finance celebrations of profit from basic products during Passover, and we will ensure that the price the public pays is fair."