MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) declared on Monday that his party will not form a government with Benny Gantz.

"There is a better chance that we will form a government with [former Iranian President] Ahmadinejad before [we form one with] Gantz and this entire group; where did you come up with this fantasy? A year and a half has passed, we have seen what they do in every ministry regardless of coalition agreements. Can we as a Jewish state live with this? Can we be part of such a coalition? What you invest in democracy you should also invest in Judaism, that it will be balanced," Pindrus said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

"We are going with the traditional public in the State of Israel, that’s where we are, where we are going. If the traditional public does not have 61 seats, we will go to another election," he added.

"Gantz can suggest that we go with the more pluralistic public, but we cannot do that under the current conditions. There was a similar experience with Ehud Barak, they supported the government from the outside, it lasted exactly five weeks, in the end it fell apart. Therefore, there is no feasibility that we will not go with the traditional public. What [UTJ chairman Moshe] Gafni said is that we will sit together with the traditional public and decide what we do," stated Pindrus.