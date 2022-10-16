A video clip published Saturday on social media showed young Arabs from the Shu'afat neighborhood in Jerusalem who had shaved their heads to make it difficult for Israeli security forces to locate a terrorist.

The terrorist in question, Udai Tamimi, carried out a shooting attack at a checkpoint last week, killing Sergeant Noa Lazar and seriously injuring security guard David Morale.

Tamimi's head is shaven, and since the terror attack he has been aided by residents of the area.

Security forces' searches are concentrated on Shu'afat, since according to estimates, Tamimi is still hidden there.

Since the attack, Israeli security forces have conducted extensive searches for Tamimi and the terrorists who carried out the shooting attacks in Shavei Shomron in Samaria.