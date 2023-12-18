A 27-year-old woman was moderately injured by gunfire from a passing vehicle on Monday morning.

Following the shooting, which took place near the town of Ateret in the Binyamin Region, the woman continued driving until she reached the entrance of the town, where Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated her and evacuated her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The woman's husband and two children, who were with her in the vehicle at the time, were not injured.

The terrorist who carried out the shooting has escaped.

The IDF has blocked roads in the area and begun pursuing the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

The Binyamin Regional Council said: "A shooting attack took place a few minutes ago near the town of Ateret in Binyamin."

"Terrorist fired towards two Israeli vehicles and escaped with their vehicle to Ramallah. An injured Israeli woman who suffered moderate injuries is currently being treated. At this stage, there is no information regarding additional victims.

"Council chief Israel Ganz is on his way to the scene of the terror attack."

Yesha Council CEO Shira Livman, and her husband Israel (whose nephew Eliyakim Livman is a hostage in Gaza), were on their way to Jerusalem Monday morning after paying a condolence call to the Ben Bashet family in Neve Tzuf, when Arab terrorists fired at an Israeli car in front of them, near the community of Ateret.

Livman said: "We were on our way to Jerusalem after paying a condolence call to the family of Col. Yitzhak Ben Bashet HY”D who died on Dec. 14. After we passed the community of Ateret we heard gunshots from the side of the road. Terrorists targeted a young family driving in front of us. The mother was moderately wounded in the attack, but thank G-d the husband and one-and-a-half-month-old baby were unharmed."

"The State of Israel, and the nations of the world must understand that in Judea and Samaria, the enemy is still trying to raise its head and attack. We are alert and see the IDF operating non-stop in all areas of Judea and Samaria, and we ask the army to continue to act with a strong hand and with all the means at their disposal. And to our neighbors, I say especially this morning: We will not give in to terrorism. We will continue to live here and prosper in all areas in the land of our ancestors."