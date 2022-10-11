The family of David Morale, a security guard who suffered severe injuries in a terror attack at the Shu'afat Checkpoint near Jerusalem, has requested that the public pray for his recovery.

Morale is still in serious and unstable condition.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center has reported that Morale's condition is not stable, and continues to be serious. He is currently sedated and on artificial respiration in the hospital's ICU for neurosurgery.

His family has requested that the public pray for the complete recovery of Haim David, the son of Esther.

Morale immigrated to Israel from Brazil in 2017, and began working as a security guard after serving in the IDF as a lone soldier.