Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Shu'afat crossing this evening (Sunday) together with the commander of the Jerusalem District of the Israel Police, Doron Turgeman, the head of the National Security Agency, Amir Cohen, the chief military police officer, Brigadier General Avihai Mivar, and the commander of the Benjamin Brigade, Col. Eliav Elbaz.

During the visit, the Defense Minister was presented with the main points of the investigation into the shooting attack in which Sergeant Noa Lazar was murdered, and the status of the operation to arrest the terrorist who carried out the attack. In addition, the Defense Minister had a conversation with the commanders and soldiers of the Erez Battalion who were present at the scene and with the police officers manning the crossing.

Defense Minister Gantz thanked the Israel Police and Border Police officers and the soldiers of the Erez Battalion for their activities throughout the year and especially these days for the protection of Israeli citizens in the are.

The Defense Minister expressed his condolences to the family of Sergeant Boa Lazar and his wishes for a complete recovery to the soldier who was wounded in the attack. Gantz also emphasized the importance of continuing the vital operational activity in the sector, and said that he is sure that the security forces would soon capture the terrorist who carried out the attack and those who assisted him.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital provided an update Monday on the condition of the other officer who was wounded in the attack on Saturday night. According to the hospital, the soldier remains in serious and unstable condition.

He is sedated and on a ventilator in the neurosurgery intensive care unit. His family members stay by his side all the time.

The security establishment estimates that the terrorist Udai Tamimi, who carried out the attack at the Shu'afat checkpoint, is still hiding in the refugee camp and receiving assistance from the residents. It is believed that he is waiting for the moment when he can escape to the territories of Judea and Samaria.

Since the attack, special forces have been entering the refugee camp, searching houses and confiscating security cameras, but at this stage there has not yet been significant progress in the hunt which is now focused on the intelligence level.

In the meantime, today the quarantine was lifted from Shu'afat. A security source told Kan News that "the checkpoint was opened for operational considerations and to restore routine." The terrorist's father, brother and the driver who drove the terrorist are being investigated by the Shabak. There were additional arrests of three people from Beit Hanina on suspicion of being involved in the attack. The closure imposed on Judea and Samaria will be lifted at midnight tonight, at this stage no closure will be imposed over the remainder of the Sukkot holiday.