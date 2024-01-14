A vehicle carrying two terrorists on Sunday broke through a checkpoint near the haredi community of Metzad in eastern Gush Etzion.

The terrorists in the vehicle opened fire towards the IDF forces, who responded by firing towards the terrorists. One of the terrorists was eliminated, while the second was injured.

A civilian lookout from the for a nearby farm identified a suspicious vehicle nearby, and called military forces to search the area. The suspicious vehicle then burst through the checkponit and fired towards the forces, who responded by firing towards the terrorists.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, a Palestinian vehicle breached an IDF roadblock adjacent to the community of Metzad."

"The soldiers pursued the terrorists' car, during which the terrorists opened fire toward them.

"In response, the soldiers fired toward the terrorists and neutralized them. The rifle used by the terrorists, an axe, and ammunition were found at the scene."