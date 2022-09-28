The haredi Shas party is preparing a new campaign aimed at Israel’s Arab sector, according to a report by Kan Bet Wednesday morning.

With polls suggesting turnout in the Arab sector is poised to fall sharply in the November election, Shas officials are hoping to win over Arab voters unsatisfied with the three major Arab Knesset slates, the Joint List, the United Arab List, and Balad.

In particular, the new Shas campaign will target low-income communities, vowing, among other things, to restore the food stamp program which operated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shas officials are even reportedly considering canvassing low-income Arab voters door-to-door with a written pledge to work to restore the food stamp program.

The party is said to be aiming its new campaign at areas with historically low turnout rates.

The left-wing Meretz party is also preparing a new campaign aimed Arab voters, in an attempt to prevent a precipitous decline in turnout rates.

The Meretz campaign is expected to highlight the party’s Arab candidates, while focusing on the goal of raising Arab turnout generally.