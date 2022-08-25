The prosecutor's office on Thursday evening informed attorney Adi Kedar of the Honenu legal organization that the investigation against a Jewish resident of Samaria who killed an Arab attacker while defending himself and a group of children near Ariel two months ago has been closed.

Attorney Kedar said in response: "We welcome the decision of the Central District Attorney's Office to close the investigation file against the suspect, a decision that is required by reality. As I remind you, the suspect stood as a buffer between himself and Arab rioters who decided to enact 'justice' themselves and decided to attack a group of children whose only sin was going to an educational activity in the area adjacent to the city of Ariel which does not belong to the rioters, who chased, attacked and threw stones while being equipped with assault weapons until at one point my client had to defend himself and the children from this unbridled attack. The rioters and the family members of the deceased have no one to complain about but themselves."

The incident occurred on June 22, when Jewish residents were attacked with stones by Arabs during an inspection tour they were making, preparatory to the establishment of an outpost at the site. One of the Jews who was at the scene filed a complaint with the police regarding this assault.

The crowd closed in on the group, and the resident, who was the only adult present, called for help, and when the crowd closed in on him, he felt that he had to protect the children and himself.

The man was arrested following the incident and investigated for murder, prompting outrage among supporters who said that an innocent man was arrested for defending himself and a group of children.

The investigation against him has now been closed.