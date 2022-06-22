Police detectives arrested a 44-year-old Jewish man, a resident of Samaria, on suspicion of involvement in the murder of an Arab man near the city of Ariel.

The Shabak .involved in the investigation - together with the Nationalist Crime Division in the Judea and Samaria District. The knife used to stab the 27-year-old Arab to death was found this morning in the Ariel area.

According to the Palestinian Arabs, Ali Harb was killed during a violent clash by a Jew in the area of ​​the village of Eskaka near Salfit. On the other hand, Jewish residents claim that they were attacked with stones by Arabs during a tour they were engaged in for the establishment of an outpost on the site. One of the Jews who was at the scene as part of the patrol today filed a complaint with the police about an assault.

The arrested man is married and the father of three children. Her served in the navy and has no criminal record.

MK Simcha Rothman criticized Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar over the arrest of the Jewish man.

"Tell me, Gideon Sa'ar, did you lose your mind? And do you still want additional powers to be given to such an irresponsible police force, which endangers the lives of Jews? Since when are citizens arrested for stopping a meeting? Is there evidence that he is a member of a terrorist organization? What is the concern? That he went out with 20 children to carry out a covert terrorist act? Are you not ashamed?"

Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich, said that "Arab rioters repeatedly attack Jews and try to lynch them and the police arrest the victim and do not touch the terrorists. Yesterday, a group of young Jews near Ariel was attacked in an incident that miraculously did not end with Jewish casualties. None of the rioters were arrested. Only a Jew who is now being interrogated by the Shin Bet as if he was one of the criminals. This is Sodom."