On Tuesday, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, organized a heartfelt event for children with special needs in advance of Yom Kippur. The event featured a captivating dog show presented by the IDU alongside various units of the Israel Police from the Ariel Station.

One of the most touching moments occurred when the Chief of Police in Ariel awarded the children honorary officer ranks, bringing wide smiles and excitement. Throughout the event, the children were introduced to different aspects of police work, including traffic enforcement, motorcycle units, weapons and tactical gear, forensic tools, and more.

IDU Director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov expressed the unit’s deep appreciation for being part of the event: "We are honored to bring joy to these incredible children. For us, this is as meaningful as any mission involving defense, rescue, or locating missing persons."

He added his thanks to the Ariel Police Station for the opportunity: "We’re grateful for the chance to uplift and connect with these pure souls."