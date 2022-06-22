Clashes broke out on Tuesday evening between Palestinian Arabs and Israelis in the area of the village of Salfit, located near Ariel. According to the Palestinian Authority (PA), one Palestinian Arab was stabbed to death.

Police said they had received a report of the incident.

"Police forces arrived at the scene from which a wounded Palestinian was evacuated, apparently in serious condition from a stabbing (according to medical sources)," the police statement said. "The police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. At this stage, the identity of the stabber is unclear. "

Naim Hareb, the uncle of the Palestinian Arab who was reportedly killed, told Kan 11 News that he and a relative came to the area after hearing that there were settlers there who were planning to build an outpost.

The uncle claimed the settlers fled when they saw the Palestinians. He further claimed that the army fired into the air during the incident.