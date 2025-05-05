A siren was activated on Monday morning, shortly before 6:00 a.m. in Ariel, and the Home Front Command instructed residents to enter a protected space, close the door, and sit below the windows.

Initially, there was concern that the incident might have been a terrorist infiltration, but the Israel Police later clarified that there is no concern for a security incident in Ariel.

The police explained that two incidents occurred in the city overnight: In one incident, a vehicle with two suspects involved in a robbery in Kiryat Ono broke through a checkpoint in the city in an attempt to escape, and extensive searches are currently underway to locate the two.

In another incident, a stolen vehicle was stopped by security personnel at a roadblock at the entrance to Ariel. The vehicle, along with the suspect, was handed over for investigation.

Ariel Mayor Yair Chetboun called on residents to remain patient and follow instructions. "Even though these are thieves, they may be armed, so we will not take any risks until we apprehend them," he stated.