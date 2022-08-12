Israel and Morocco agreed to advance extradition deals and joint efforts against crime and terrorism during Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai's five-day visit to Rabat last week, i24NEWS reported Thursday.

Unofficial sources said that the Israeli police chief concluded several agreements with Morocco on the fight against crime and terrorism, including the sharing of information and technology, as well as the extradition of Israeli offenders who escape to the north African country.

The report said they included measures that were not part of previously signed agreements between the countries.

During his visit, Shabtai met with the head of Morocco's intelligence services, Abdellatif Hammouchi, as well as other senior police and security officials.

He also visited the Jewish community in the city of Marrakech, where he deposited tefillin at the city's main synagogue.

Morocco renewed its official relations with Israel amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration in late 2020.

Since that time, several top Israeli officials have visited Morocco.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last August, in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Rabat several months later, where he signed a ground-breaking defense memorandum of understanding.

Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai visited Morocco in February, where she signed a new economic cooperation and trade agreement with her Moroccan counterpart.

In late June, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked visited Morocco, where she agreed with her Moroccan counterpart on a pilot program to bring foreign workers in the fields of nursing and construction from Morocco to Israel.

Two weeks ago, Morocco and Israel agreed to establish legal cooperation. The agreement was announced during Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s visit to Rabat.