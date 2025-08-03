US President Donald Trump has reiterated his country's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, affirming that Rabat's autonomy plan is the only viable solution to the longstanding territorial dispute. The statement was reported Saturday by Morocco's state-run MAP news agency.

The Western Sahara conflict has remained unresolved for decades, with Morocco asserting sovereignty over the territory, while the Algerian-backed Polisario Front continues to demand independence for what it calls the Sahrawi Republic.

Trump initially agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara at the end of his first term, as part of the 2020 deal in which Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize ties with Israel, as part of the Abraham Accords.

In 2023, Israel formally recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara as well.

In April, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed that the US remains committed to Morocco's position, but Saturday marked President Trump’s first direct remarks on the issue since returning to office.

“I also reiterate that the United States recognises Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco's serious, credible and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute,” Trump stated in a message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, according to MAP.

“Together we are advancing shared priorities for peace and security in the region, including by building on the Abraham Accords, combating terrorism and expanding commercial cooperation,” the President added.

Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front’s claims and allows it to operate as a self-declared government in exile from refugee camps within its borders, announced in 2021 that it is severing its diplomatic relations with Morocco over what it called "hostile actions" on the part of Morocco.