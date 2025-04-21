A large demonstration took place on Sunday near the Tanger Med port in northern Morocco, as approximately 1,500 people voiced their opposition to the anticipated arrival of a vessel reportedly carrying aircraft components destined for Israel, AFP reported.

The protest, organized by labor unions and advocacy groups supporting the Palestinian cause, centered around claims that the ship—a Maersk-operated vessel—was transporting parts for F-35 fighter jets from the United States to Israel.

The demonstrators marched along a major road adjacent to the port, chanting slogans such as “The people want the ship banned,” and “No genocidal weapons in Moroccan waters,” according to AFP.

Despite media inquiries, neither port authorities nor the Maersk shipping company issued any formal statements. Maersk has previously clarified that while it does not engage in the direct transport of weapons or ammunition into conflict zones, it holds contracts with the US government and has acknowledged handling cargo related to “US-Israeli security cooperation.”

Protesters also used the event to renew demands for Morocco to end its diplomatic relationship with Israel, established in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, there have been recurring mass protests in Morocco urging the government to withdraw from the normalization agreement.

A protest in December of 2023 saw thousands staging a march in Rabat, demanding an end to Morocco's ties with Israel.

In July, thousands of Moroccans demonstrated in the northern city of Tangier in support of the Palestinian Arab people and against Morocco's ties with Israel.

Earlier this month, tens of thousands filled the streets of Rabat to express outrage over Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration, one of the largest Morocco has seen in recent months, also targeted US policy in the region, with anger directed at both current and former American presidents.

While the Moroccan government has condemned the ongoing conflict in Gaza and called for a “complete and lasting ceasefire,” it has not made any public statements indicating a reversal of its diplomatic stance toward Israel.