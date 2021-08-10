Historic visit to Morocco

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Wednesday will leave for an historical visit to Morocco.

This will be the first visit since Morocco and Israel signed a normalization agreement, and the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister since 2003.

During the visit, Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli diplomatic mission in Rabat, and he will meet Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

Joining Lapid on his trip are Welfare Minister Meir Cohen (Blue and White), who was born in Morocco; MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), who chairs the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee; and Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz. Dr. Inbar Zucker, deputy chief of the Health Ministry's Medical Divison, will also join the delegation.

In a statement, Lapid said: "I am leaving tomorrow for Morocco, to represent the State of Israel and to inaugurate the Israeli diplomatic mission in Rabat, its capital. This historical trip is the continuation of long years of friendship and deep-rooted connection and tradition between the Jewish community of Morocco and the large community of Israelis who have roots in Morocco."

"This is a time for diplomatic economic action, and we will continue to work towards agreements which will bring our countries innovation and opportunities."