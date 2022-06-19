Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Adana, Dura, Al Aroub and Abu Najim.



During operational activity in the Aida camp and the town of Doha, IDF soldiers apprehended four individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

In addition, the security forces operated in the town of Barta'a and apprehended an additional terror suspect. The forces also detained ten Palestinian Arabs suspected of illegally infiltrating Israeli territory through the Judea and Samaria security barrier. The suspects were transferred to the security forces for further questioning.A total of eight individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended during the day and overnight on Saturday.No IDF injuries were reported.