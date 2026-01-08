The Ministry of Defense and the IDF have recently completed the distribution of thousands of Arad assault rifles to quick-reaction teams operating across Israel.

The initiative is part of the Ministry and IDF’s “Mashiv HaRuach" (Restoring Spirit) program, led by the Ground Forces, which aims to bolster community defense and enhance the operational readiness of civiiian emerency response squads in dealing with security threats.

The procurement, valued at approximately NIS 100 million, included the delivery of thousands of Arad rifles equipped with M5 sights manufactured by Meprolight. The weapons will be integrated into the platforms used by the civilian emergency squads, with the full system covered by comprehensive maintenance for the next ten years.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the move not only strengthens the country’s defense infrastructure but also reflects a commitment by the IDF and the Ministry to advancing security through technological and industrial innovation, based on lessons learned from past conflicts. The new weapons system is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of forces tasked with protecting civilians nationwide and marks another step in expanding Israel’s domestic defense production.